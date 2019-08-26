First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019; ENTRA ASA COMMON SHARES (ENTOF) Shorts Lowered By 92.44%

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FGBI) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:FGBI) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s current price of $18.88 translates into 0.85% yield. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 8,490 shares traded or 32.04% up from the average. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has declined 16.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500.

ENTRA ASA COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) had a decrease of 92.44% in short interest. ENTOF’s SI was 1,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.44% from 23,800 shares previously. The stock increased 5.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 193 shares traded or 6333.33% up from the average. Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $166.28 million. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans.

Entra ASA owns, develops, and manages office properties in Norway. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. As of December 31, 2018, it had a property portfolio of 92 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. It currently has negative earnings.

