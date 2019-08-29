First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Both First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation Inc. 14 3.04 N/A 1.17 12.85 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 59 4.82 N/A 3.78 16.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Foundation Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. First Foundation Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Foundation Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.84 beta indicates that First Foundation Inc. is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Foundation Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Commerce Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Foundation Inc. has a 29.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Foundation Inc. and Commerce Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.3% and 65.6%. First Foundation Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95% Commerce Bancshares Inc. 1.5% 1.32% 1.71% 0.61% -4.95% 7.91%

For the past year First Foundation Inc. has stronger performance than Commerce Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares Inc. beats First Foundation Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial segment offers corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card, leasing, international, and investment safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed-income securities to individuals, corporations, correspondent banks, public institutions, and municipalities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment management services, as well as manages a family of proprietary mutual funds, which are available for sale to trust and general retail customers. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, and insurance agency services. It operates through a network of 336 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices and 378 automated-teller machines in the United States. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.