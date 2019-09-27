First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Leggett & Platt Has 1.29 Sentiment

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 183 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 142 trimmed and sold holdings in Leggett & Platt Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 99.60 million shares, up from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Leggett & Platt Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 104 Increased: 141 New Position: 42.

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. FFWM’s profit would be $16.52 million giving it 10.21 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Foundation Inc.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 162,786 shares traded or 30.95% up from the average. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q Rev $43.2M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 13/03/2018 First Foundation Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 05/04/2018 – First Foundation Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for 370,845 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 622,852 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 1.81% in the stock. Loudon Investment Management Llc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 43,614 shares.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 598,673 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.37 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 18.99 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $674.46 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,785 activity. $9,815 worth of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) was bought by PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. on Monday, July 29. Rubin Diane M. bought $14,970 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold First Foundation Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston invested in 0.01% or 617,911 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,254 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Credit Suisse Ag owns 19,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corporation reported 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 137,477 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 12,643 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 70,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 10,843 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 2.65 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 27,082 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated reported 3,136 shares.