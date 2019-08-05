First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Comparison side by side

Both First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation Inc. 14 3.18 N/A 1.17 12.85 Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.74 N/A 2.74 12.25

Table 1 demonstrates First Foundation Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mercantile Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Foundation Inc. is currently more expensive than Mercantile Bank Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Foundation Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

First Foundation Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Mercantile Bank Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

First Foundation Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mercantile Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Foundation Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 24.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.3% of First Foundation Inc. shares and 55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of First Foundation Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95% Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9%

For the past year First Foundation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Summary

Mercantile Bank Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors First Foundation Inc.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.