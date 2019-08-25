First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of First Foundation Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Foundation Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have First Foundation Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.90% 0.70% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing First Foundation Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation Inc. N/A 14 12.85 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Foundation Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Foundation Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for First Foundation Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

$18 is the average target price of First Foundation Inc., with a potential upside of 30.15%. The competitors have a potential upside of 4.33%. Given First Foundation Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Foundation Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Foundation Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Foundation Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, First Foundation Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Foundation Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Foundation Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.