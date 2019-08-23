First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Contrasting side by side

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation Inc. 14 3.04 N/A 1.17 12.85 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.15 N/A 1.69 12.84

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Foundation Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Foundation Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1%

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Foundation Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.96% for First Foundation Inc. with average target price of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Foundation Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.3% and 84.2% respectively. 0.8% are First Foundation Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19%

For the past year First Foundation Inc. has stronger performance than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. beats First Foundation Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.