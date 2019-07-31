First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) Comparison side by side

Both First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation Inc. 14 3.33 N/A 1.02 13.63 First Busey Corporation 26 4.21 N/A 2.04 12.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Foundation Inc. and First Busey Corporation. First Busey Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Foundation Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. First Foundation Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.6% First Busey Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation Inc. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Busey Corporation’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First Foundation Inc. and First Busey Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Busey Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Foundation Inc. has an average price target of $18, and a 18.58% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.6% of First Foundation Inc. shares and 44.4% of First Busey Corporation shares. 1% are First Foundation Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Foundation Inc. -2.94% -0.14% -5.45% -14.32% -24.65% 7.93% First Busey Corporation -2.63% 0.83% -3.87% -9.3% -15.25% 4.16%

For the past year First Foundation Inc. has stronger performance than First Busey Corporation

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors First Foundation Inc.