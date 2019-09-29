First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Private Capital Management Upped By $496,654 Its Visteon Corp. (VC) Position

Private Capital Management Llc increased Visteon Corp. (VC) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 8,563 shares as Visteon Corp. (VC)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 357,115 shares with $20.92M value, up from 348,552 last quarter. Visteon Corp. now has $2.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 320,494 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.12% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. FFWM’s profit would be $16.52 million giving it 10.31 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Foundation Inc.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 105,040 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 17/05/2018 – First Foundation Advisors Appoints Raymond Mow as Managing Director of Fixed Income; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $681.16 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $24,785 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. bought $9,815. 1,000 shares valued at $14,970 were bought by Rubin Diane M. on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold First Foundation Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by MANZO ROBERT, worth $195,020 on Wednesday, June 5. $107,840 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.

Among 5 analysts covering Visteon (NYSE:VC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Visteon has $10800 highest and $6100 lowest target. $73’s average target is -9.92% below currents $81.04 stock price. Visteon had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of VC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, September 12 to “Sell”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $10800 target. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29.