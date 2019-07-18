First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; BBA AVIATION PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (BBAVF) Shorts Up By 8.47%

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FFWM’s profit would be $11.60M giving it 13.27 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, First Foundation Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 63,193 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 24.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – First Foundation Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold First Foundation Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 318,087 shares. 38,132 are owned by First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership. Ejf Ltd Liability stated it has 248,532 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 18,580 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 61,927 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 117,326 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Money Management Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 11,435 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc holds 3,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 20,506 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 161 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Services Inc has 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Petrus Trust Lta owns 16,625 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $615.77 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.