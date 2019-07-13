First Foundation Advisors Upped Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I (KYN) Holding by $7.91 Million; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda Shs (GLNG) Lowered by $484,785 as Share Value Declined

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I (KYN) by 201.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 494,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 739,539 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, up from 245,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda Shs (GLNG) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 23,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 64,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 574,493 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duratio (LDP) by 21,238 shares to 117,238 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bo (AGG) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,125 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by Baker James C.