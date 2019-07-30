First Foundation Advisors Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

First Foundation Advisors increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 103.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors acquired 124,815 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 245,892 shares with $24.89 million value, up from 121,077 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.41. About 3.72M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $9.62 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 41.72 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 66,772 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 10.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE

Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And invested in 8,660 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,185 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Lc has 0.07% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 1,522 shares.

First Eagle Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 6,085 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 5.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,046 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

First Foundation Advisors decreased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 9,196 shares to 20,479 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 226,152 shares and now owns 29,430 shares. Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14.