First Foundation Advisors Upped Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.10 Million; Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Stake Held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 24,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 755,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.91M, up from 730,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $181.1. About 5.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – Facebook Class A Favored by 68 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Alayna Treene: .@sarafischer scoop: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 05/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook asked several US hospitals to share anonymized data about patients for a proposed research project,; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings; 04/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSE IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 24/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 21,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 13,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 190,140 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory

Since February 25, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $168,421 activity. Ames Edie A bought $46,970 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, February 25. 200 shares were bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, worth $9,502. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 6,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Bb&T Lc reported 29,729 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp reported 6,246 shares stake. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. South Dakota Investment Council reported 89,670 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% or 11,876 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Stifel reported 314,173 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 122 shares. Oppenheimer has 4,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 29,949 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv owns 780 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares to 3,420 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 796,174 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.39% or 29,048 shares. Par Capital Mngmt holds 1.11% or 357,800 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Co Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,294 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 1.32% or 11,425 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,137 shares. 9,404 are held by Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru. Utah Retirement System stated it has 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbia Asset Management owns 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,501 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc holds 1,207 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 4,978 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Country Club Comm Na invested in 4,468 shares. 4,750 were reported by Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings has invested 1.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

