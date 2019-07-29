First Foundation Advisors Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.10 Million; As 58 Com (WUBA) Market Valuation Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Stake by $35.47 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 545,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.16 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 437,970 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 24,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 755,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.91 million, up from 730,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 09/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history:; 19/03/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS IT IS APPLYING FOR WARRANT ON TUESDAY TO SEARCH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OFFICES-CHANNEL 4; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Senators Press Zuckerberg on Policing Speech; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 15/05/2018 – RUSSIA ASKS FACEBOOK FOR INFORMATION ON DATA LEAK: INTERFAX; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook

More recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $104.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,418 shares, and cut its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty For by 11,595 shares to 145,175 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,920 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp/De (NYSE:WAB).