First Foundation Advisors Upped By $324,996 Its Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) Holding; Texas Pacific Land Trust Has 1.33 Sentiment

First Foundation Advisors increased Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) stake by 168.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors acquired 23,214 shares as Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC)’s stock 0.00%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 37,024 shares with $523,000 value, up from 13,810 last quarter. Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income now has $99.50M valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 2,854 shares traded. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 61 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 46 cut down and sold stakes in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.06 million shares, down from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Texas Pacific Land Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 27.

First Foundation Advisors decreased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 63,552 shares to 268,147 valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,581 shares and now owns 2,473 shares. Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold NXC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 311,473 shares or 13.45% more from 274,542 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Winfield Associates Inc invested in 0.12% or 16,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Moreover, Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) for 35 shares. Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). First Foundation Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) for 37,024 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Invesco owns 37,234 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Citigroup Incorporated owns 2,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,804 were reported by Wells Fargo Commerce Mn. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas, the United States. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. It manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the sale of land, gas and oil royalties, and grazing leases of the land.

