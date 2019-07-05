First Foundation Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Analog Devices (ADI) by $965,580; Schwab Charles Investment Management Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $342.36 Million as Market Value Rose

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 9,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,479 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 29,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.45. About 250,492 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531.44M, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 1.18M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.76 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc owns 124,443 shares. Everence Mgmt has 0.47% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,970 shares. Essex Fin Svcs has 15,381 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 774,700 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.27% or 42,904 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 180,712 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 9,160 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated has 32,742 shares. Ckw Finance Gru accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Network Lc has 0.21% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 17,592 shares. Loews reported 1,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aristotle Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,053 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 13,461 shares to 140,634 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 15,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 44,917 shares to 55,458 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen California Amt (NKX) by 74,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

