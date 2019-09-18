First Foundation Advisors Trimmed Its British American Tobacco Plc A (BTI) Holding; 1ST Source (SRCE) Sentiment Is 0.86

1ST Source Corp (SRCE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.47, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 44 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 51 sold and decreased stakes in 1ST Source Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 18.26 million shares, up from 17.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding 1ST Source Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 42 Increased: 33 New Position: 11.

First Foundation Advisors decreased British American Tobacco Plc A (BTI) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors sold 17,307 shares as British American Tobacco Plc A (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 49,439 shares with $1.72M value, down from 66,746 last quarter. British American Tobacco Plc A now has $84.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 660,644 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 25,527 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

Analysts await 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SRCE’s profit will be $22.46M for 13.44 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by 1st Source Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.30% negative EPS growth.

1St Source Bank holds 27.48% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation for 7.24 million shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co owns 50,559 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 0.59% invested in the company for 141,355 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,878 shares.

First Foundation Advisors increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 11,995 shares to 767,350 valued at $148.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 27,349 shares and now owns 168,819 shares. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) was raised too.