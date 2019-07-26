First Foundation Advisors Raised Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $893,050 as Market Valuation Rose; Weybosset Research & Management Decreased Copart (CPRT) Holding by $956,400; Stock Rose

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 8,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,985 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 106,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.28. About 3.30 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 792,745 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor by 16,544 shares to 161,636 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,857 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. 23,174 shares were sold by Ilan Haviv, worth $2.34M on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M was made by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

