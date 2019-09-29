First Foundation Advisors Raised By $1.87 Million Its Chevron (CVX) Position; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Last Week

First Foundation Advisors increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 36.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors acquired 15,058 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 56,458 shares with $7.03 million value, up from 41,400 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $225.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.85M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA

Among 5 analysts covering Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Serco Group PLC has GBX 170 highest and GBX 129 lowest target. GBX 152’s average target is 3.05% above currents GBX 147.5 stock price. Serco Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Friday, May 24. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SRP in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Peel Hunt has “Add” rating and GBX 146 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, May 24 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 155 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 5 by RBC Capital Markets. See Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 160.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 146.00 Maintain

It closed at GBX 147.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Some Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 65% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019.

Serco Group Plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The company has market cap of 1.80 billion GBP. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. It has a 32.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to local authorities; and IT services to European institutions.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 24.16% above currents $118.6 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blume owns 5,008 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.48% or 472,803 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 503,322 shares. Stralem & Inc owns 37,575 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,601 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Lc New York has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,902 shares. The Virginia-based Wills Fincl Gru has invested 1.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 15,575 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequoia Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,453 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Van Strum & Towne Inc holds 0.98% or 11,090 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.