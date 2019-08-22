First Foundation Advisors Position in Anthem (ANTM) Increased as Valuation Rose; Louisiana Pac (LPX) Valuation Rose While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 1.72 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 522.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 8,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 9,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $267.88. About 884,001 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21,441 shares to 7,914 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares to 67,394 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.