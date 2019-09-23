First Foundation Advisors Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $408,660 as Share Price Declined; Capital International Sarl Has Lifted Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 47,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, up from 35,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 02/05/2018 – Facebook hires advisers for civil rights audit; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 26/03/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE ACTING DIRECTOR OF FTC’S BUREAU OF CONSUMER PROTECTION REGARDING REPORTED CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 08/03/2018 – ZeroBounce Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 169,669 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.63 million, down from 172,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

