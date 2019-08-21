First Foundation Advisors Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.12 Million as Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $83.30 Million as Market Value Declined

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 67,128 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, down from 73,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 133,903 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82B, up from 132,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (NYSE:FDS) by 125 shares to 1,680 shares, valued at $417.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,348 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,304 shares to 30,844 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.