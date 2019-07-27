First Foundation Advisors Lifted Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $12.91 Million; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Lifted Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 116,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,065 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.75 million, up from 268,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone is Building BlackRock-Like Analytics Business (Video); 09/03/2018 – Blackstone Backs Closing Hovnanian CDS ‘Loophole’, Says Goodman (Video); 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VINE TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy Mon, 3/26/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Blackstone to embark on $4.6bn corporate shopping spree in Japan; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion Transaction; 02/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Acknowledges Hovnanian Swaps Backlash

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,967 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.26% or 7,318 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 0.06% or 80,859 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.99% or 117,433 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,776 shares. Scotia Capital Inc invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Fincl accumulated 3.77 million shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jupiter Asset Ltd invested in 0.37% or 104,180 shares. 1,878 were reported by Piershale Fincl Gru. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co owns 29,808 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 14,701 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta U.S. by 18,913 shares to 19,255 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 17,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,726 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duratio (LDP).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Blackstone Group Gained 17.4% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone -2.7% as JMP cuts rating on more balanced valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Blackstone (BX) Strategic Partners Closes Eighth Fund at $11.1 Billion – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA Stays On The Sidelines Of Thomson Reuters – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24,300 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Com stated it has 5,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,798 shares. Century Cos reported 7,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 679 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,970 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com has 618,500 shares for 16.15% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 3.03M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invs invested in 33,744 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 0.01% or 9,358 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 36,575 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,666 shares. 914,030 were reported by Ariel Invs Ltd. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 43,250 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.09% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 267,904 shares. Moreover, Kcm Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).