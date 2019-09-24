First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Wabtec (WAB) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Its Stake by $350,811 as Shares Rose

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 5,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 28,856 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, up from 23,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $226.45. About 1.62 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 29,833 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 24,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 331,023 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,478 shares to 330,385 shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor by 14,044 shares to 147,592 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

