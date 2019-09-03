First Foundation Advisors Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Knott David M Has Boosted Position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) by $420,438 as Stock Declined

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 103.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 124,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 245,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, up from 121,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 4.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.86M market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.955. About 172,933 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares to 510,847 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 15,750 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sunbelt Securities holds 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,039 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 6.23 million shares. Whitnell & stated it has 8,881 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,786 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt has invested 1.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 139,739 were reported by Albion Financial Gp Ut. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Boys Arnold & has 1.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 71,968 shares. Violich Capital Management has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,331 shares. 2,101 are owned by Toth Financial Advisory Corporation. Boston Research Mgmt reported 8,853 shares.

