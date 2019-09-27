First Foundation Advisors Increased Centurylink (CTL) Position by $805,915 as Share Price Rose; Rbs Partners LP Holding in Autonation (AN) Has Cut by $3.56 Million

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89 million, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 391,305 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 73,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 7.83M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.66 million for 11.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsr LP holds 230,874 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 146,263 shares. 14,460 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 548,533 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 1,018 shares. 15,735 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Ls Inv Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 2,971 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 4.37M shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd owns 6,831 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 51,533 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 44,577 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 70,069 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 3.28% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 7.92M shares. Cornerstone Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 141,561 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.54% or 3.58M shares. Thornburg Invest Incorporated holds 2,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Aviva Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 377,278 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 1.28M shares. 152,616 are held by Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Davenport & Communication Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 41,966 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 107,061 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 860,274 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited accumulated 1.73 million shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 186,900 shares stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.