First Foundation Advisors Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Has Cut by $794,820 as Market Valuation Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Increased Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 120,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48M, up from 105,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 30,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 33,381 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $886,000, down from 63,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 2.39M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,095 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First State Bank & Of Newtown holds 0.4% or 10,706 shares. 26,632 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 9,059 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.26% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ontario – Canada-based Agf has invested 0.82% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 533,663 shares. Fcg Advsrs Llc holds 0.07% or 1,589 shares in its portfolio. Personal Cap reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bailard holds 3,345 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc owns 2,528 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc holds 6,285 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa accumulated 6,293 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc owns 501,589 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 95,000 shares to 153,008 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 102,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,530 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,161 shares to 8,403 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman Real Estate S (NRO) by 95,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).