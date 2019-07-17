First Foundation Advisors Has Upped Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) Stake By $324,996; Healthstream Has 1.16 Sentiment

First Foundation Advisors increased Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) stake by 168.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors acquired 23,214 shares as Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC)’s stock rose 1.49%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 37,024 shares with $523,000 value, up from 13,810 last quarter. Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income now has $94.08M valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 829 shares traded. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) has risen 2.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Healthstream Inc (HSTM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 66 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 57 sold and trimmed stock positions in Healthstream Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 22.95 million shares, down from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Healthstream Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 49 Increased: 48 New Position: 18.

First Foundation Advisors decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,489 shares to 12,390 valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 6,039 shares and now owns 448,973 shares. Liberty For was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.17, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold NXC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 311,473 shares or 13.45% more from 274,542 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Bancorporation Of America De owns 1,103 shares. 1,256 were reported by Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Company. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) for 35 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) for 49,746 shares. Karpus invested 0.02% in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Citigroup Inc owns 2,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Llc accumulated 0% or 7,376 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 37,234 shares. Moreover, Winfield Assoc has 0.12% invested in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) for 16,000 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 37,024 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 780 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and well-known provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $857.97 million. The firm operates in three divisions: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It has a 59.66 P/E ratio. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service and subscription products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27M for 94.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.76% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. for 911,028 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 71,402 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.04% invested in the company for 255,197 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,406 shares.