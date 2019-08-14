First Foundation Advisors Has Upped Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding by $366,630; Route One Investment Company LP Position in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $4.65 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 30/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Jan Koum, co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, plans to exit Facebook after clashes relating to attempts to weake; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS BELIEVES IN FUTURE THAT INCLUDES PLANET THAT IS HABITABLE IN 25 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months. Via @KurtWagner8 and @ranimolla:; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 26/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking – The FTC is opening a non-public investigation into these practices Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 5,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 170,935 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 165,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 17.63M shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.38 million shares to 11.09M shares, valued at $474.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheffield Asset Limited reported 10.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.46% or 6,705 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 5.30M shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 449,309 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Com owns 84,214 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Provident Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fagan Associates holds 3.19% or 44,743 shares. Peoples Services Corp reported 410 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 464,089 shares. Monroe Bancorp And Tru Mi stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 1,498 shares. Farmers State Bank holds 0.1% or 1,051 shares. 340,328 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.17% or 1.16M shares. Stack Finance Mngmt reported 1.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Clearbridge Invs Limited Co has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 61,097 shares. Swedbank holds 1.54 million shares. Orleans Corp La has 29,249 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. 27.15 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Ssi Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Fdx Advsrs owns 36,944 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Syntal Prns Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 11,816 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.04% or 3,642 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Management holds 0.31% or 88,824 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Lc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 329 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 258,171 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.08% or 69,382 shares. Private Advisor Llc has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,943 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $145.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258.