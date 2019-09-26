First Foundation Advisors Has Upped Anthem (ANTM) Position; Coho Partners LTD Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP) Stake

Coho Partners Ltd decreased Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP) stake by 33.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd sold 286,057 shares as Automatic Data Processinginc. (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 560,265 shares with $92.63M value, down from 846,322 last quarter. Automatic Data Processinginc. now has $70.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 1.50 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future

First Foundation Advisors increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 264.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors acquired 26,288 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)'s stock rose 13.00%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 36,245 shares with $10.23M value, up from 9,957 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $61.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $238.8. About 2.29 million shares traded or 57.37% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year's $1.2 per share. ADP's profit will be $577.15 million for 30.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guyasuta Investment stated it has 72,694 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 51,973 shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 171,050 shares. Finance Counselors holds 7,014 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Martin Currie Ltd invested in 1.94% or 164,653 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has 26,992 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 12,194 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 8,035 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 241 shares. American Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 251,881 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 6.08% above currents $163.27 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADP in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $17800 target. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) recent news and analysis.

First Foundation Advisors decreased Snap Inc stake by 30,000 shares to 123,934 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 52,825 shares and now owns 98,564 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.