First Foundation Advisors Has Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.64 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $6.06 Million

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 39,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 775,763 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.95 million, down from 814,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 48.15 million shares traded or 105.23% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52 million, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 10.14M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $816.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa State Bank has 35,752 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Bernzott has 174,511 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Karpus Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 6,158 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4.01M shares. Fairfield Bush reported 151,234 shares stake. The New Hampshire-based Curbstone Fin Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 23,415 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Monetary Incorporated reported 7,910 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr holds 49,819 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Contravisory Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 812 shares. Aspiriant stated it has 15,578 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.66% or 198,630 shares in its portfolio.

