First Foundation Advisors Has Trimmed Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake By $591,804; Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 2.12% above currents $85.93 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. Credit Suisse maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. See Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72 New Target: $75 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

First Foundation Advisors decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors sold 2,901 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 93,712 shares with $19.17M value, down from 96,613 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: It’s the Trading, Silly — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs just made its first crypto hire to explore a potential bitcoin trading desk; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank, in search of new CEO, asked Goldman’s Gnodde; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Real Industry; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise

First Foundation Advisors increased Goldman Sachs Mlp Income Oppor (GMZ) stake by 49,311 shares to 557,943 valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pimco Energy & Tactical Credit stake by 31,887 shares and now owns 554,092 shares. Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,700 were reported by Permit Capital Ltd Liability. Bamco has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 54,852 shares. Sol Capital Management Com owns 1,652 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.33% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pictet Financial Bank And Tru invested 1.37% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudson Valley Invest Incorporated Adv stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Assetmark accumulated 0.01% or 4,499 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 261,932 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blair William & Il owns 371,412 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc invested 2.56% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pitcairn holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,366 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Department reported 2,532 shares. Okumus Fund has invested 27.93% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 12.14% above currents $208.97 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $260 target.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fincl In invested in 0.11% or 1,675 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 4,290 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,895 shares. Private Trust Co Na holds 0.2% or 11,971 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation owns 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,933 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 264,067 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.85% or 189,067 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 2.13 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Drexel Morgan And holds 4,997 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Burney reported 0.07% stake. Campbell Com Inv Adviser Llc holds 0.14% or 3,748 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.13% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 152,705 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.18M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $43.87 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 28.76 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.