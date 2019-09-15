First Foundation Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $895,896; Oz Management LP Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $16.93 Million as Share Value Declined

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 174,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.79 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.61 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 268.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 6,680 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 1,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 7,164 shares to 260,983 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 32,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 68,688 shares to 5.07M shares, valued at $165.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 167,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ).