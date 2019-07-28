First Foundation Advisors Has Raised Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake by $497,274; Mad River Investors Has Cut Stake in Dish Network (DISH) by $304,575

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89 million shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, up from 94,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 469,621 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Stocks end higher as investors cheer earnings, GDP; S&P 500, Nasdaq set records – MarketWatch” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L3Harris, Ovid, CyberOptics, Amarin – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 26,723 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.13% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Swiss National Bank holds 763,809 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 34,796 shares. Hartford Inv Communications accumulated 24,596 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 28.37 million shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 398,377 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Guardian Investment Mngmt accumulated 17,000 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.03% or 23.47M shares in its portfolio. Hilltop owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Jnba owns 40 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 3,750 were accumulated by Focused Wealth.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta (MLM) Gains From Higher Shipments & Pricing – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Martin Marietta: An Infrastructure Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Trouble With Multilevel Marketing Schemes – The Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition of Bluegrass Materials – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 1,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penn Com holds 0.33% or 5,708 shares. Argent Trust Communications owns 3,355 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Limited Liability stated it has 457,498 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 33,108 shares. First Trust holds 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,158 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 11,983 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 50 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 11,859 shares. Macquarie Group reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 31,560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr Inc has 0.93% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).