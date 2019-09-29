First Foundation Advisors Has Raised Its Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) Position by $1.77 Million as Share Price Rose; Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $1.22 Million as Stock Rose

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 17,932 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The hedge fund held 17,223 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, up from 11,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $294.25. About 247,159 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5,985 shares to 7,841 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,193 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.