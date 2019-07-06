First Foundation Advisors Has Raised Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $366,630; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Rose While Petroleum & Resources Decreased by $3.11 Million Its Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 69,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 257,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 10.58 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 5,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,935 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 165,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.48M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. APC’s profit will be $276.17 million for 32.29 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

