First Foundation Advisors Has Lowered Position in Republic Services (RSG) by $513,280; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Boosted Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09M, up from 86,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $587.14. About 129,566 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, down from 156,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.12 million shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoStar Group Announces Agreement with Oxford Economics – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Derek Johnston, Portfolio Manager for Conestoga Capital, Owns Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), And Many More – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 6,883 shares. 1,408 were reported by Nordea Invest. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 81,550 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc reported 623 shares. Df Dent And Communications has 2.29% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 247,837 shares. Stifel Financial owns 32,965 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). American Group holds 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 835 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 5,359 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 13 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.08% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cibc Asset Management reported 0% stake. Piedmont has 0.05% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Kbc Nv owns 3,306 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1,233 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 655 shares to 623 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 32,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,685 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $148,500 activity.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.52M for 27.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Waste Management vs. Republic Services – Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Republic Services (RSG) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.