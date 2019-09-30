First Foundation Advisors Has Lowered Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake by $4.37 Million as Stock Rose; Patten & Patten Continues to Hold Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 79,279 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.61 million, up from 66,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $207.71. About 606,048 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 18,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 77,639 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87M, down from 96,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $274.58. About 256,722 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80M for 19.95 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,133 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $166.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23,025 shares to 333,495 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 14,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,469 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).