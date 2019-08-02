First Foundation Advisors Has Lifted Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I (KYN) Stake; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Raised Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 105,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 309,131 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.22M, up from 203,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 1.77 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I (KYN) by 201.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 494,155 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 739,539 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, up from 245,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 253,005 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.13% or 150,836 shares. 237,213 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. 5,369 were reported by St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability Co. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 6,422 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, Oregon-based fund reported 12,282 shares. Brandywine Global Inv reported 62,556 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 4,649 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ftb Advsr reported 0.62% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 590 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 19,602 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc accumulated 79,481 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 23,989 shares. Srb Corporation stated it has 8,577 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 213,973 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 139,129 shares to 203,855 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 508,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,533 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.