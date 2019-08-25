First Foundation Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $18.25 Million as Stock Declined; As Targa Resources (TRGP) Valuation Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 146.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 17,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.70 million, up from 6,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.64M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Harvest Fund Ltd owns 12.88 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 55,120 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Rr Lc has 11.81% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ls Investment Limited owns 1,735 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.11% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1.78M shares. Ajo LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 0.05% stake. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 10,727 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 2.98M shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 62 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 54,597 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 693,806 shares. Blackhill owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 3,100 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources: Performance Review And Way Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grand Prix Pipeline LLC Launches Open Season – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 184,192 shares to 13.61 million shares, valued at $390.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.