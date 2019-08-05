First Foundation Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Its Holding by $15.26 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 104,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.30 million, down from 113,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 9,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 172,609 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13 million, down from 181,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,474 shares to 96,628 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield California (MYC) by 73,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Califor (MUC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saratoga Rech & Investment accumulated 216,585 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Assetmark holds 5,201 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,540 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 15,718 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Llc reported 196,680 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 1,707 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.51% or 157,208 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.76% or 30,774 shares in its portfolio. Midas Mngmt Corp reported 6,300 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 33,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Founders Mgmt Llc has 1.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.25% or 54,228 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loeb Prns Corp has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,458 were accumulated by Oak Assoc Ltd Oh. Janney Cap Lc accumulated 0.03% or 338 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 329,685 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. 4,969 are owned by King Wealth. Capital Intll Invsts holds 4.13M shares. Scott & Selber reported 5,530 shares or 5.15% of all its holdings. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citizens & Northern reported 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp owns 1,063 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 8,793 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.09% or 31,044 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regions Fin Corp has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 51,119 are held by Suvretta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. 3,770 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Investorplace.com” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer: 4 Companies Can Compete Against Amazon In Retail – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.