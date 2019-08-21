First Foundation Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Lifted Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 78,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, up from 72,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 1.67 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.05 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 11.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P California Municip (CMF) by 9,401 shares to 34,708 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 32,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Condor Capital reported 50,443 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 14,386 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,563 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Hldg Inc New York holds 0.07% or 3,344 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 3.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore And Company accumulated 16,689 shares. Fincl Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,260 shares. New England Invest Retirement Gp Inc holds 1,750 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 31,913 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Nomura Holding holds 397,198 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 82,511 shares. Moreover, Cognios Capital Llc has 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,778 shares. Alpinvest Partners Bv accumulated 7,573 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington holds 0% or 166 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability holds 0.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 19,508 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc owns 80,565 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 1.14M shares. 54,460 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott. 2,519 are owned by Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Company. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Welch Gru Ltd Com owns 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Limited holds 0.21% or 16,145 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated invested in 43,083 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company holds 489,210 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 2.33 million shares. Senator Invest Group Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 1.99% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 3,736 shares.