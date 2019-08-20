First Foundation Advisors Has Decreased Its Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Holding; Inogen (INGN) Sentiment Is 1.25

First Foundation Advisors decreased Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) stake by 13.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors sold 2,534 shares as Diageo Plc Adr (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 16,486 shares with $2.70 million value, down from 19,020 last quarter. Diageo Plc Adr now has $99.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.9. About 287,106 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST

Inogen Inc (INGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 120 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 96 sold and decreased their stakes in Inogen Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 22.35 million shares, down from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Inogen Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 55 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. for 2.71 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 157,640 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 1.01% invested in the company for 59,280 shares. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Redwood Investments Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,654 shares.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $923.85 million. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 22.62 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

