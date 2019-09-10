First Foundation Advisors Has Decreased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $965,580; As Medtronic (MDT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Raised Holding

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 9,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 20,479 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 29,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 1.39 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 17,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 4.66M shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 447,253 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 20,652 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Anchor Advsr stated it has 1.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Communication Ltd has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bb&T has invested 0.24% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking stated it has 287,241 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Madison Invest Hldgs holds 1% or 515,621 shares in its portfolio. 250 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 21,781 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.53% or 12,040 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,062 shares.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 3,944 shares to 79,845 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 138,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Ca Municipal Income Fund (PCK).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $439.32M for 23.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,090 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 254,983 shares. 15,868 are owned by Natl Asset Mgmt Inc. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cohen And Steers invested in 0% or 3,337 shares. Motco holds 516 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 5.50 million shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 386,703 shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 0% or 4,410 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 49,700 shares. 642,263 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Cubic Asset Mngmt accumulated 54,690 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 7.08M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx owns 0.65% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 21,125 shares. Trustco Comml Bank Corp N Y accumulated 15,955 shares.