First Foundation Advisors Has Cut Republic Services (RSG) Holding By $513,280; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Has 1.14 Sentiment

First Foundation Advisors decreased Republic Services Inc (RSG) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors sold 6,416 shares as Republic Services Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 149,862 shares with $12.05M value, down from 156,278 last quarter. Republic Services Inc now has $28.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 267,249 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 279 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 245 sold and trimmed holdings in Rockwell Automation Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 80.96 million shares, down from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rockwell Automation Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 203 Increased: 204 New Position: 75.

First Foundation Advisors increased Blackrock Muniyield California (MYC) stake by 73,072 shares to 102,224 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 11,699 shares and now owns 23,362 shares. Ishares S&P California Municip (CMF) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -1.18% below currents $88.04 stock price. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.07 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. for 151,110 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 3.03 million shares or 4.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M. Kraus & Co has 3.23% invested in the company for 31,448 shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Capital Management Llc has invested 2.96% in the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,102 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.05 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $145.75. About 620,222 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 16.27 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.