First Foundation Advisors Has Cut Position in Bank Of America (BAC) as Market Valuation Rose; Old West Investment Management Has Increased Freeport (FCX) Holding

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 60.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 23,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 15,472 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 39,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 83,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 254,197 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 171,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 22.21 million shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.