First Foundation Advisors Has Boosted Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Position by $497,274 as Share Price Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $2.95 Million

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 96,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, up from 94,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 427,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Martin Marietta sees growth potential as states bulk up infrastructure spending – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Harvey Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,500 shares. Covington Capital invested in 191 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial reported 3,253 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 100,611 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.29% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd has invested 2.9% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 2.60M shares. Davenport & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 418,720 shares. 2,730 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Pnc Services invested in 0.01% or 39,092 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 180 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 33,108 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 25,600 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 5,778 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44,071 shares to 7,445 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty For by 11,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,175 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 83,985 shares to 9,015 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 169,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,503 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jbf Capital stated it has 30,000 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 9,331 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc. Argent Tru stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karpus Mgmt stated it has 2,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated reported 3.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parthenon Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 47,734 shares. Smith Asset Grp LP holds 0.04% or 10,530 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested 1.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weatherstone Mngmt accumulated 4,162 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Willis Counsel has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cidel Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,465 shares. 23,592 are owned by Kempen Cap Nv. 25,108 are held by Hengehold Mngmt Lc. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 26,853 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.