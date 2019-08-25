First Foundation Advisors Decreased Stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) as Share Value Rose; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 29,920 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 37,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 608,912 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 314,181 shares to 442,170 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc by 29,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,200 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 115,934 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 4.26M shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 14,317 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.14% or 112,599 shares. Highstreet Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,584 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 1.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 231,876 shares. 250,323 are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,456 were accumulated by Roosevelt Inv Grp. Bb&T Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 14,889 were reported by Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Blair William Il invested in 276,534 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv reported 2.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt Goodson accumulated 103 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited owns 8,839 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $928.07M for 17.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield California (MYC) by 73,072 shares to 102,224 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Ca Municipal Income Fund (PCK).