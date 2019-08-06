First Foundation Advisors Decreased By $640,618 Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake; Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) Shorts Up By 7.48%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) had an increase of 7.48% in short interest. NYMX’s SI was 1.76M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.48% from 1.64M shares previously. With 150,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s short sellers to cover NYMX’s short positions. The SI to Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s float is 4.64%. It closed at $1.85 lastly. It is down 45.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMX News: 07/05/2018 – Nymox Announces Relocation of Company Headquarters to Switzerland; 07/05/2018 – NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP – PREPARING FOR SCALE-UP & COMMERCIALIZATION FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE AS A COMPLETELY NEW TREATMENT OPTION; 07/05/2018 – Nymox Announces Relocation of Co Headquarters to Switzerland; 12/04/2018 – NYMOX PHARMA – WITH NEW FUNDS, TO BE FINANCED BEYOND EXPECTED OUTCOME TIMINGS FOR REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN EUROPE & U.S. FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE; 02/05/2018 – Nymox Announces Fexapotide Drug Symposium at AUA Annual Meeting San Francisco May 20; 11/05/2018 – Nymox’s Fexapotide Featured in Broadcast of Grand Rounds in Urology; 07/05/2018 – NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP – INITIATED PROCESS OF RELOCATING COMPANY HEADQUARTERS FROM NASSAU, BAHAMAS TO ZUG IN SWITZERLAND; 07/05/2018 – NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL – COMMERCIALIZATION FOR FEXAPOTIDE TRIFLUTATE FOR MEN SUFFERING FROM PROSTATE PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH AGING & PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT; 10/04/2018 NEW ONLINE COMMENTARY IN UROTODAY ON FEXAPOTIDE BPH CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS PUBLICATION IN WORLD JOURNAL OF UROLOGY; 11/05/2018 – Nymox’s Fexapotide Featured in Broadcast of Grand Rounds in Urology

First Foundation Advisors decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 38.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Foundation Advisors sold 17,314 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The First Foundation Advisors holds 27,680 shares with $1.03 million value, down from 44,994 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 5.99 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 1.81% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 26,600 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 326,836 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0.76% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 370,190 shares. Thematic Partners Llc invested 3.64% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 969,150 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 368 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63.39 million shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 18,859 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 35,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 17,098 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.20M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4800 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

First Foundation Advisors increased Blackrock Municipal 2030 Targe (BTT) stake by 47,532 shares to 69,199 valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) stake by 138,850 shares and now owns 247,428 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.