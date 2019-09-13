First Foundation Advisors Cut Its Edison International (EIX) Position as Share Value Rose; First Merchants Raised Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) as Shares Declined

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 4,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 46,594 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 41,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 7,841 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, down from 13,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 484,135 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on KEFI Minerals (KEFI); 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 12:47 PM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 28/05/2018 – Nuevolution Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Republic Mngmt invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gw Henssler Associates Ltd reported 1.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartline Investment reported 9,615 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 77,987 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Peninsula Asset Mgmt has invested 1.61% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 576 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 3.69M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 1St Source Natl Bank accumulated 12,459 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtn Llc has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 69,800 shares. Amer Grp reported 0.06% stake. Pnc Fin Ser owns 186,098 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 6,231 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Mid (IJJ) by 2,750 shares to 109,009 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 68,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,193 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,232 shares to 35,216 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 15,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advisors has 1,820 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,669 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 43,810 shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company owns 188,595 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Andra Ap reported 0.2% stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 939 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 7.41M shares. Pettee Invsts owns 8,173 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 119,404 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Covington Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,077 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 720 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.37 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.