First Foundation Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Mastercard (MA); Granite Investment Partners Maintains Position in Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 706.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 79,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 90,877 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, up from 11,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 143.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 43,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 73,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 30,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 725,916 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 620 shares. State Street holds 2.46M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 12,593 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Principal Grp has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 330,656 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 589,704 shares. American Century stated it has 125,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Co has 1.51% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Central National Bank And Com stated it has 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Carroll Finance Associate Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 353 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 30,987 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 23,686 shares stake. Ls Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 3,827 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,223 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,324 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9,196 shares to 20,479 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,920 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.94% or 143,165 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 338,801 shares. Fairfield Bush & invested in 0.17% or 2,155 shares. Scholtz And Communications Ltd Liability has 5.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 34,838 shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 2.57% or 144,355 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 159,700 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 31,594 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.56% or 9,658 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com reported 14,322 shares. Staley Advisers holds 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,600 shares. Ems Capital Lp stated it has 6.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 149,675 are held by Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Com. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 3,388 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.